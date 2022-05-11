TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.00 million-$606.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.32 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$4.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,404. TTEC has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

