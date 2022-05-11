TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 651,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,938. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

