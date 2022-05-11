TurtleCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,933.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 53.4% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $705,546.02 and $287,933.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,772,251,765 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

