Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor Sells 16,257 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 341,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

