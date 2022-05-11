Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock opened at $230.46 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $223.42 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ubiquiti by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.