Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $223.06 and last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 2222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.79.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,393,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

