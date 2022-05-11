UMB Bank N A MO Invests $171,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

