UMB Bank N A MO Invests $175,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

