UMB Bank N A MO Invests $182,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.48 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.22 and a 200-day moving average of $520.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

