UMB Bank N A MO Takes $164,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,360 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,293. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

