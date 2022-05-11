UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 275.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

