Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 27th

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Umpqua has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Umpqua by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Umpqua by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

