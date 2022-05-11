Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 27th

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Umpqua has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.
Umpqua stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Umpqua by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Umpqua by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
About Umpqua (Get Rating)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
