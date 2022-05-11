Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Up 1.6%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01. 65,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,739,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 140.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,809 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 328.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

