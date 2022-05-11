Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Argus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

