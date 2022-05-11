Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.40) on Monday. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,082.07.

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

