US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

