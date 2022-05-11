Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 38.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

