Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 38.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
UTMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
