Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.86

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

