Validity Price Tops $1.41 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Validity has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $338,788.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,573,373 coins and its circulating supply is 4,570,632 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

