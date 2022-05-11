Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.07-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

NYSE VVV opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

