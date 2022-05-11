Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. 89,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.