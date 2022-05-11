Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.18

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.18 and last traded at $151.06, with a volume of 118144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.77.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.