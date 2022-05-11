Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $139.19

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.19 and last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 1694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.