Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.62

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 25441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.