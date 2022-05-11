Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Boosted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 3.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.28. 184,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.