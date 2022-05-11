Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $212.22

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.22 and last traded at $212.22, with a volume of 2081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

