Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 31,088,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

