Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 27.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $163,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

