Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,510,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

VPU traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $154.70. 491,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

