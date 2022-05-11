Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.40. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 7,595 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

