Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTAQ. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

