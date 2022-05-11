VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in VEON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VEON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VEON by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

