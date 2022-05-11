VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.
Shares of VEON opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
