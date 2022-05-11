Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VRRM stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 292,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

