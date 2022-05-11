Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRCA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 256,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

