VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

