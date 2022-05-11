VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CID traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 4,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

