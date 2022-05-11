VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,682. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

