Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.86

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 10929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

VMEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

