Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 7.81. 17,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,613. The stock has a market cap of $481.81 million and a P/E ratio of 804.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.60 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.47 and its 200 day moving average is 9.77.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

