VITE Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $3.13 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00042105 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 506,229,146 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.