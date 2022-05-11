Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Up 23.3%

Shares of Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) shot up 23.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Vivesto AB develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. The company offers Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

