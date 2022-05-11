Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

NYSE:VVNT opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 448,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

