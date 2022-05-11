Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RDGL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,663. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.12.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

