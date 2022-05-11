Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RDGL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,663. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.12.
About Vivos (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos (RDGL)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.