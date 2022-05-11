Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.11).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.18 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.38 billion and a PE ratio of -236.36. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

