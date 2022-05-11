Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.29

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

