Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

VNO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. 94,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,030. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,928,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after buying an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 650,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

