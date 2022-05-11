Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.05 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

