VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to announce $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.19 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $160.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.22 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VTEX.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

VTEX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. VTEX has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in VTEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.