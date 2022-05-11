VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to announce $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.19 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $160.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.22 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VTEX.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.
VTEX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. VTEX has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in VTEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
