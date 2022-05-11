W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.