Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1377353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.24 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

